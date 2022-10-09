Motorsports club urges SSC to speed up their application to build racetrack in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 9): PetraJaya Motorsports (PJM) Club has urged the state’s sport governing body Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) to speed up their application to build a proper racetrack facility at Sarawak Stadium carpark in Petra Jaya here .

Its president Baron Sim Kwang Teck said local motorsport enthusiasts had been waiting for a long time to have a proper racetrack in Kuching.

“We are planning to expand the track circuit at the stadium in Petra Jaya. This is our first step towards creating a facility that would deliver the intense short-track racing for local drivers and biker enthusiasts,” he told The Borneo Post when met at the club’s appreciation dinner here last night.

For years, local motorsports enthusiast like Sim have been working to promote the motorsports scene in Sarawak.

But despite growing interest behind the steering wheel, Sim said major changes had yet to be seen.

“We only have one official racetrack circuit facility throughout Sarawak, which is in Miri,” he added.

Affendey Kadri, a biker enthusiast from PJM Club, said the setting up of a racetrack facility was important as Sarawak had a lot of young talents in motorsports racing.

He said this was especially to encourage people and the aspiring young motorsports enthusiasts to try out the sport or even go professional.

“We need the track to train. Like myself, I have been in motorcycle motorsports since 1997 and have trained local young riders. I have no choice but to use this carpark to train them so that they have the idea on how to race on a proper track.

“These young riders are our local talent. They even got top 10 in their first race competition in Sepang this year.”

PJM Club is currently utilising the Stadium car park space. Set up and fully funded by the club, the circuit is designed for its members to have fun and train professional racing.

“But the circuit is only for temporary use. In fact, there are no paddocks and drag tracks facility,” Affendi added.

Though the progress has been slow, Sim and Affendi believed that the local motorsports scene is on the right track as PJM Club is in process of working with SSC to establish a venue that provides training track circuit facility.

They also hope their proposal for expansion work at the temporary circuit will be considered by SSC.

“We want to expand the track with proper facility so that the young bikers can play and train with us on the track.

“Besides, there are some developments (road bumpers) which have spoiled our track. We have submitted the proposal to the SSC and now waiting for approval. We hope SSC will agree with our proposal to expand the track.”