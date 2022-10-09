New Siburan Clinic due for completion next May

KUCHING (Oct 9): The new Siburan Health Clinic is expected to be fully operational latest next May, said Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

He said the construction to the Type 3 Clinic, which cost about RM28.6 million, started in May 2019.

A Type 3 Health Clinic is defined as one with 300 to 500 patient attendances per day. Managed by medical officers, it provides general out-patient, maternal and child, dental and rehabilitation care. It would also have laboratory and radiological services.

The Puncak Borneo MP said the project is scheduled for completion in March next year and expected to be operational in a month or two upon completion.

“Personally, I am very satisfied with the works progress till now, which had achieved 88.3 percent.

“Their works are also very well organised, neat and of good quality,” he told reporters after an official visit to the project site yesterday.

Willie noted that the project was three percent behind time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He, however, said the three percent behind time was very acceptable in view of the pandemic and unpredictable weather.

Willie thanked both the federal and state government for the successful implementation of the project, which realizes the dream of the people in Puncak Borneo, especially in Siburan.

He said although the PH government had scrapped the project in 2019, he had applied and appealed for it to be implemented.

“We are thankful for having this new clinic, which is a big present for the residents in Siburan, who thirst for better health facilities,” he said.