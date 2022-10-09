Office of Minister of Special Tasks renamed

SANDAKAN (Oct 9): The office of the Minister of Special Tasks will now be known as the Special Tasks and Coordination Ministry.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the decision to rename the office was agreed on in the state Cabinet meeting on Oct 5 and will take immediate effect.

“This decision was made in recognition of the ministry’s role so far in coordinating education and Islamic affairs in this state. Hopefully with this and in conjunction with this glorious day, the Ministry of Special Tasks and Coordination will continue to work hard in the development related to education and Islam in this state,” he said in conjunction with the State-level 1444H/2022M Maulidur Rasul Celebration Gathering here on Sunday.

The celebration was officiated by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

The Chief Minister in his speech said the self-reliance of Prophet Muhammad should be emulated by Muslims, especially young people in this state.

“Since his teenage years, the Prophet had learned to be independent by herding goats and trading as a source of income to support his life. Everything he did was an effort to reduce dependence on others and not wanting to be of trouble to them

“Therefore, in line with Prophet Muhammad’s image as a bearer of grace that drives change and renewal, Muslims today should have determination and new methods in facing the current challenges,” said Hajiji.

The determination and method that is stressed on here is the ability of Muslims to avoid dependency on others by working hard and being independent, said Hajiji, adding that Muslims also need to continue learning, mastering the latest knowledge and skills while appreciating the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah so that they continue to progress.

Hajiji also said the principle of unity must continue to be the core of the strength and dignity of the Muslim community because building unity is one of the most important sunnahs that Prophet Muhammad has bequeathed to his people.

“On that basis, the government will continue to strive to bring prosperity to the state, develop the economy and unite the people. Thus, in facing the aspirations of change and reform, it should also be oriented towards the interests of the people.

“We can’t waste time on arguing in our efforts and serving the people. Instead we need to continue to be committed to focusing our energies and efforts on planning the agenda of developing this state and producing human capital with quality and integrity as well as being creative and innovative for the benefit of the people.

“For that purpose, various policies, initiatives and incentives have been and will be planned by the government through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan to ensure that no Malaysian in Sabah is left behind in enjoying the blessings and prosperity of the country,” he said.

He also wants the theme of this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, which is ‘Keluarga Malaysia Pemangkin Kemakmuran’ be used as a tool to strengthen unity among Malaysians in the state.

“This theme is very suitable for us in Sabah as we are a Malaysian family comprising various races and religions but are still able to maintain unity and unite for the sake of the peace and prosperity of this state,” he said.