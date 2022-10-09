Over 3,000 take part in TYT’s birthday grand parade

MIRI (Oct 9): More than 3,000 participants representing 86 contingents were involved in the grand parade at Miri Stadium yesterday, held in conjunction with the 86th birthday celebration of Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

They comprised members of uniformed and non-uniformed bodies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector, as well as schools and institutions of higher learning.

Taib and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib arrived at the stadium at around 8.30am, where the couple was welcomed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who was the minister in charge of the celebration, and other dignitaries.

Later at the event, the contingent from Land and Survey Department was adjudged the overall winner of the parade competition, earning it a trophy and a RM3,500 cash prize.

The team also claimed the top spot in the ‘Government Department’ category, while the respective runners-up were the Immigration Department, and Road and Transport Department.

For the ‘Ministry’ category, the winner was Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, with the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development placing second, and the Ministry of Transport, third.

Serian Division Administration won the ‘Resident and District Office (Rando)’ category, with Sarikei Division Administration and Kapit Division Administration taking the respective second and third place.

The ‘Statutory Bodies’ category had Kuching North City Commission crowned as winner, followed Bintulu Development Board and Kuching South City Council as the respective runners-up.

In the ‘Private Sector, Schools and Institutions of Higher Learning’ category, the winner was Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), with Petroleum Nasional Bhd at second place, and Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd, third.

In the ‘Associations’ category, the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) outperformed Miri Melanau Association and Beluru District Tuai Rumah Association to claim the winning prizes.

The top contingent in every category took home a cash prize of RM3,000, while the first and second runners-up received RM2,000 and RM1,000, respectively.