RM1.1 bln fibre optic project for S’wak

MIRI (Oct 9): Sarawak will be the beneficiary of a large-scale Point of Presence (PoP) project worth RM1.1 billion.

According to Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the implementation of the fibre optic infrastructure is meant to improve the local network services.

A PoP refers to an access point or physical location at which two or more networks or communications devices build a connection with each other. PoP plays a vital role because it makes the network a more diverse infrastructure.

The PoP project for Sarawak, says Annuar, would be implemented in two phases, with Phase 1, at the cost of RM90 million, involving 60 PoPs at schools and seven industrial areas in Kota Samarahan, Serian, Sibu, Sarikei, Bintulu and Kapit, which are now in progress.

“To date, 41 PoPs in school areas to provide fixed line Internet services to 4,348 premises have been completed, and the telco provider will be offering special Internet package to users, through the PoP projects, at prices as low as RM45 per month,” he told reporters in a press conference at Marriot Hotel here yesterday.

Phase 2, said Annuar, would kick off this year and the works would continue until 2025, involving 3,693 PoPs.

“Realising that there are still many areas in Sarawak and Sabah that need the network and high-speed fixed line Internet services, I have presented the PoP tender acceptance letter on Oct 6, to the company that will be responsible to implement the project,” he said, while calling upon the contractors to complete the project in a timely manner.

Annuar, who is on a two-day working visit to Sarawak, said upon the project’s completion by the end of 2025, the PoP infrastructure should be able to narrow the digital gap between the urban and rural areas in the state, support the regional development to be more balanced and inclusive, and also support new technology development such as 5G and future generations of communication technologies.

He said throughout Sarawak, a total of 4,323 PoPs had been planned under 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), with 47 PoPs slated for the industrial areas having been identified.

According to the federal minister, the scope of the infrastructure throughout Sarawak would cover the installation of fibre optics to residential, business, commercial and industry premises, fixed line broadband services to populated areas and buildings nearby, as well as maintenance of the fibre optic infrastructure.