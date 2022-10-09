Search launched for missing Indonesian man in Lawas

MIRI (Oct 9): A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been launched to locate an Indonesian man who was reported missing after he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while fishing near an oil palm plantation in Merapok, Lawas today.

The missing man was identified as Juma Misi, 30.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said a team of nine personnel from Lawas fire station was deployed to the scene after they receiving a call from Lawas district police headquarters at 8.57am.

“According to the information obtained, the victim had gone fishing with his friend at Sungai Merapok around 7am. The victim was said to have fallen into the river and went missing after he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile,” he added.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the search for the victim was carried out within one kilometre radius from the location where the victim was said to have been attacked by a crocodile using the open water surface searching method on a rescue boat.

“As of Sunday afternoon, the victim has yet to be found,” he added.

Also joining in the operation were the police and some 30 villagers.