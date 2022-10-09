Several areas in Miri division hit by floods following heavy rain overnight

MIRI (Oct 9): Several areas in this division were hit by floods this morning following a heavy rain overnight, with the water level at some schools and settlements reaching up to about three feet.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of three personnel from Batu Niah fire station carried out flood monitoring over Kampung Sulap Lada, Kampung Kelulit, Kampung Pejuang, Kampung Labau, Kampung Padang, Kampung Gatas, Kampung Jambu Bungai and Jalan Bukit Peninjau in Bekenu as well as along the road leading from Batu Niah leading to Kampung Bungai from 6.30am to 9.45am.

“From the monitoring, the team reported that the roads at Kampung Sulap Lada and Kampung Padang Kelulit were inundated with water level reaching less than one feet and were still passable by light vehicles while the roads at other villages were inundated by floodwaters between one and three feet.”

Meanwhile, four personnel from the Lopeng fire station had conducted flood monitoring over SJK Lutong, Kampung Sealine Lutong, Jalan Miri Bypass, Jalan Miri Pujut, Batu 1 Kuala Baram, Sungai Adong, Sungai Miri, Jalan Miri-Lutong, Tudan and Miri Crude Oil Terminal (MCOT) in Lutong since 8.30am today.

“From the monitoring, the team reported that the situation in flood-prone areas and traffic was still under control,” said Ahmad Nizam.

Floods also struck two villages and a school in Baram, namely Long Atip, Long Watt and SK Long Lenei.

“Water levels at the two villages and school were still rising as of 10.30am.

“The Baram District Education Office (PPD) reported that continuous rain since Saturday night had caused SK Long Lenei to be flooded with water level as high as 2.5 feet. The school was not in operation during the weekend,” he added.

As of 11am on Sunday, Ahmad Nizam said no evacuation was needed as the flood situation in this division was still under control.

He also reminded the road users to be cautious during this rainy season.