Sibu APM activates 24-hour operation room to brace for possible flooding

SIBU (Oct 9): The Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM) has already activated its 24-hour operation room to brace for possible flooding.

Sibu APM officer Captain Frankie John Jawan said their operation room in Jalan Umpi Rantai has been in operation since early last month.

“There are eight personnel for each shift to act as first responders and carry out monitoring at areas in risk of flooding,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Frankie said they currently have 86 personnel and officers for Sibu division and the number will be increased if the need arises.

“As for APM Sibu district, we have readied three large boats and four small boats in addition to one four-wheel-drive and an ambulance.”

He said members of public can contact their operation room at 084-220044

Meanwhile, certain sections of Jalan Khoo Peng Loong were inundated by floodwaters early this morning, following incessant rain in the riverine town over the past few days.

However, the floodwaters have receded during at observation conducted there at 10.38am.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, who is also Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, when contacted today, said the flooding at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong and certain low lying area this morning was due to the heavy rain in the upper Rajang catchment area.

“Please stay alert,” he advised folk staying in low lying areas here.

It is learned that the Bakun Dam has temporarily closed the spillway gate and stopped the controlled release.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), has forecast the northeast monsoon season, which is expected to occur from mid-November to March 2023.