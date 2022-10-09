Soil erosion forces 5 Serian families to vacate home

KUCHING (Oct 9): Five families from Kampung Koran Paneg in Serian were ordered to vacate their homes after parts of their houses were affected by soil erosion on Sunday.

The Serian Civil Defence Force (APM) said checks were carried out which determined the five affected houses were no longer safe for the occupants.

“All five families, consisting of 14 individuals, were ordered to seek temporary shelter elsewhere such as their relatives’ homes,” said APM Serian officer Lt (PA) Mackinly Jores in a statement.

He added a call was received at 4.10pm from the village chief, which saw a team despatched to the village which is an hour away from the Serian APM headquarters.

At the scene, APM personnel were quick to check the area for any other imminent danger to the villagers.

After a quick check, it was decided the soil erosion affecting the rear of all five houses could pose a risk to the occupants.

It is believed the soil erosion is due to the increase in rainfall for the past week there.

Also at the scene were police and Sesco technicians.