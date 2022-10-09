State banquet held to mark Sarawak Head of State’s 86th birthday

MIRI (Oct 9): A state banquet to mark the 86th birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud was held at Pullman Miri Waterfront last night.

Accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, the Head of State was treated to a video presentation featuring a montage of him throughout his political career, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

The documentary called ‘Father of Unity’, depicted Taib’s journey and struggle in uniting the locals, regardless of race and religion to form the identity of Sarawakians who are united, tolerant and able to live in a harmonious society.

The guests were also entertained by the performances of local artistes, Kombo D’Aspirasi RTM as well as the artistes from the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN).

Among those in attendance to the state banquet were Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Datuk Amar Jumaa’ni Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and wife Datin Amar Dato Doreen Mayang; Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan with wife Datin Amar Dato Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud; Works Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof; State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar and wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Dato Fatimah Mohd Iskandar; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and wife Datin Sri Kong Shui Ling.