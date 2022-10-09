Talks and sports among activities to mark KTS Group’s 60th anniversary

KUCHING (Oct 9): A variety of activities across the country are ongoing to mark KTS Group of Companies’ 60th anniversary celebration.

These include talks on politics, finance and health, as well as sports competitions in Kuching in recent weeks, which are moving on to Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur for the next two weeks.

During the Group’s 60th anniversary dinner on Friday night, managing director Dato Henry Lau stressed the importance of human capital to drive the growth of all companies under the umbrella of KTS Group.

“Without your contribution, we will not be able to celebrate this 60 years anniversary,” he remarked.

He pointed out KTS Group of Companies have close to 15,000 employees in diversified businesses across the country and beyond since being incorporated in 1962.

At a KTS managers seminar, also held in conjunction of the 60th anniversary celebration, Lau said the group has come very far since its incorporation, and it has successfully overcome failures and crises in the past, including the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years.

“We survived through all these tough crises and came out strong and undeterred. One important thing, which we did, was not to give up, no matter how difficult it is,” he added at the seminar.

Over 3,000 employees are also be receiving their long service awards this year for serving for over 10 years under KTS Group of Companies.

An upcoming major event to be organised in Kuching as part of the 60th anniversary celebration is the long service award ceremony luncheon for KTS Kuching branch and the media staff.

Furthermore, a KTS Family Day was organised yesterday at KTS Garden, gathering over 1,300 staff members and their families across the country, Singapore and Brunei to enjoy themselves in a series of games and fitness challenge.

Badminton and table tennis tournaments were also held last week where staff members from across the country gathered in Kuching to compete.

KTS Bintulu branch was crowned overall champion of the badminton tournament by winning all five games while Kuching and Sibu were first and second runners-up respectively.

For the table tennis tournament, it was KTS Sibu branch that was the champion after collecting 10 points from winning five matches. Kuching and Miri were the second and third place winners respectively.

Moreover, as part of the celebration, KTS Group of Companies is also offering scholarship to eligible students in Sarawak and Sabah under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

All students who excel in the 2021 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) with at least a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) 3.0 and at least Grade B in English and Mathematics in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Another notable CSR project of the KTS Group of Companies is the construction of a RM13-million Agape Centre in Sibu for children and young adults with special needs and to provide early intervention, rehabilitation and education programmes.

KTS is also offering more than 10,000 prizes which the public stand a chance to win by simply answering three questions correctly.

Participation forms can be downloaded from KTS Group’s website at www.ktstrade.com.my or by scanning the QR Code published in See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The lucky draw event is running until the end of the year.