252 made homeless in Kudat fire

KUDAT (Oct 10): Two hundred and fifty-two people from 44 families lost their homes in a fire at Kampung Tanjung Kapur here, early Monday morning.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the fire broke out at around 2.20am.

A distress call was made to the station and teams were deployed to the location, about two kilometers from the fire station.

The fire destroyed 44 wooden houses, in an area of approximately 202 square meters.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 4.21am before ending the operation at 6.43am, said the spokesperson.

The operation was aided by the Civil Defence Force, Kampung Air Volunteer Firefighters and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd.

No casualty was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation.