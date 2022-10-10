4,576 new students enrolling at UMS

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): A total of 4,576 students have started to register to further their studies at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) for the 2022/2023 session on October 10 and 11.

UMS Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Kasim Hj Mansor said 2,770 of the students are from Sabah, 1,144 from West Malaysia, 582 from Sarawak and 57 from Labuan Federal Territory.

He said that the remaining 23 students are from Bangladesh, Brunei, China, Hongkong, Japan and Thailand.

“It also includes 2,480 offers for B40 students under UMS special track programme, eight Persons with Disability, five sports athletes, and eight Orang Asli,” he said after inspecting the student registration process at the UMS Campus here on Monday.

He said that in the students recruitment this time, UMS has become one of the pioneer universities involved in the Higher Education Ministry’s Malaysian First Family Student Development Program (SULUNG).

“This program is the brainchild of Higher Education Minister Dato’ Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad to help students, especially the first individual in the family from the B40 group to go to the ivory tower so that their success can be used as motivation for the family and the local community.

“On the part of UMS we have offered 10 students, through the SULUNG program where each of them shall receive a scholarship, monthly allowance, hostel and mentoring until they get a job later,” he said.

Kasim also informed that for those who need it, flexibility can be given to postpone the payment of fees to the next semester.

“We understand that many families are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and are still in the process of stabilizing their household economy.

“For the purpose of deferring payment, they can inform the UMS Student Finance Division and then register to continue studying in the field offered,” he said.

For the record, all new students will live in the residential college and participate in Minggu Suai Mesra (MSM) until October 14 to adapt to campus life.