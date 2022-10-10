950 take part in Serian Maulidur Rasul celebration

SERIAN: A total of 950 participants from 34 contingents joined the Serian division-level Maulidur Rasul celebration yesterday at the district council building.

The participants represented various government agencies, statutory bodies, private firms, financial institutions, mosques, associations, organisations and schools.

Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem officiated at the celebration and presented awards to the chosen recipients.

The Maulidur Rasul Icon Award 2022 Serian division went to 68-year-old People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel from Serian, Awang Raduan Awang Id.

Nuqman Henry Abdulla, 45, from Kampung Riuh, Serian received the Icon of Brotherhood Award. Two other recipients were Taib Hamid and Habsah Jeman.

Also present was Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.