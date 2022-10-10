Body of Indonesian croc attack victim found

MIRI (Oct 10): The body of an Indonesian man, who is believed to have been snatched by a crocodile at an oil palm plantation in Merapok, Lawas on Sunday was found yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Limbang chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the body of Juma Misi, 30, was found at 1.17pm by a search and rescue team about 3km from where the attack reportedly took place.

“The body was found minus the right hand, believed due to the attack by the crocodile,” he said, adding the body was handed over to police for further action.

Juma was fishing with a friend at Sungai Patarikan when the incident took place.