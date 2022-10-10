‘Budget 2023 provides substantial support’

KUCHING: Malaysian banks lauded the initiatives announced under the Budget 2023 as it provides substantial support to ease the financial burden of targeted groups and it implements comprehensive reforms that will benefit the people.

“We welcome the expansionary nature of Budget 2023, which provides substantial support to ease the financial burdens of the targeted groups.

“This includes providing the much needed social assistance while maintaining government’s commitment in ensuring fiscal sustainability via the review of public expenditure and a plan to have a more targeted subsidy plan towards vulnerable groups,” RHB Banking Group managing director/group chief executive officer Mohd Rashid Mohamad said in a statement.

“Budget 2023 will increase the momentum for economic recovery with emphasis on structural reforms to strengthen its economic resilience, measures to support the growth of SMEs and priority sectors, as well as improve people’s well-being.

“Coupled with consumer spending related measures and targeted tax cuts for certain groups, this would result in multiplier effects on economic activity.

“As a financial services group, RHB will continue to play a significant role in supporting the nation’s economic recovery and development, in particular the growth of SMEs, as well as promote sustainable development towards supporting the country’s transition to a low carbon economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, CIMB Group said it is pleased to see the Malaysian Government’s focus on strengthening recovery momentum and economic resilience as well as implementing comprehensive reforms to benefit Keluarga Malaysia through Budget 2023.

“As Malaysia continues to recover post-pandemic amidst challenging global macroeconomic conditions and inflationary pressures, the responsive, responsible and reformist approach taken in Budget 2023 provides an optimal balance in helping the Rakyat and businesses alike to navigate this uncertain period.

“We welcome the focus on initiatives that will benefit our youths, the B40 group and those who are self-employed or in the gig economy, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of our economy,” said CIMB Group chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

“We also laud the increase in the Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) and Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB2) investment ceiling to RM300,000, which will increase Bumiputera equity ownership and participation and, in the long term, help to secure their financial resilience,” he added.

CIMB Group also welcomed the establishment of a National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

“In the bank’s part, we are firmly on track to fully implement the enhanced security measures against scams as announced recently by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). We will continue to work closely with the authorities in order to protect consumers against fraud,” Abdul Rahman said.

On the initiatives announced to address the current climate change issues, Public Bank Bhd (Public Bank) lauded the government’s renewed focus on sustainability, as the Budget 2023 emphasizes on enhancing green investments for the development of low-carbon, resilient and healthy urban environments.

“To this end, the government’s higher expenditure of RM95 billion for development in 2023 will see allocations channelled to programmes and projects with high socio-economic impacts in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“The Public Bank Group has already embarked on this journey and reaffirms its commitment in partnering the government and various stakeholders toward advancing these agendas.

“We are fully supportive of Budget 2023 which is expansionary but necessary in current times to sustain the post-pandemic recovery of the nation. We are confident that the continued partnership of the public and private sectors will enhance the resilience of our economy and strengthen our recovery, while enhancing the well-being of the Rakyat,” Public Bank founder, chairman emeritus, director and adviser Tan Sri Dr Teh Hong Piow remarked.

He noted that the Budget 2023 adequately addresses the current needs of the B40 and M40 groups through various cash assistance programs with widened eligibility criteria, tax incentives for home ownership and extension of employment-related initiatives, amongst others.

“MSMEs will also be supported through access to traditional and alternative financing options, tax incentives and extension of grants, amongst others.

“Issues like food security and preparedness for natural disasters were also addressed, in addition to infrastructure spending covering healthcare and education, and digital infrastructures to address development and digital gaps,” he added.