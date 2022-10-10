Culinary icon among key speakers at E.A.T conference

KUCHING (Oct 10): Singapore’s food culture icon Violet Oon will be featured as one of the keynote speakers at the ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’, taking place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) this Oct 14 to 16.

Dubbed as the ‘Grand Dame of Singapore’s Peranakan Cuisine’, Oon is set to share with the participants her 50 years of experience as a chef, a journalist, a sociologist, a writer and a food critic in the global food scene.

Those eager to listen to her tales of ‘keluak’ and truffle should grab the opportunity to meet her this weekend at BCCK.

To date, Oon has written three cookbooks: ‘Peranakan Cooking’, ‘Violet Oon Cooks’, and ‘A Singapore Family Cookbook’.

Her accolades included induction to the ‘Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame’ by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations in 2016; the ‘Lifetime Achievement for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism’ awarded to her by the Singapore Tourism Board in 2019; as well as appearances on Fox TV and Martha Stewart Radio, and also as a guest in Andrew Zimmern’s ‘Bizarre Food’ series.

In addition, Oon has been Singapore’s ‘Food Ambassador’ since 1988.

The other keynote speaker is Sarawakian Dr Irine Ginjom, senior lecturer of Swinburne University’s Faculty of Engineering, Computing and Science, who will be sharing with the attendees her insights within the premise of circular economy for food in her speech on ‘The Future of Food Security’.

In her remarks, Dr Irine hopes to see a wider acceptance and utilisation of local food ingredients and products among the communities of consumers.

Among the subjects to be highlighted by her include the investigation of bio-active compounds in plant-based foods, many of which are notable for their high antioxidant activities.

Most of Dr Irine’s research subjects are focused on finding and developing foods that are beneficial for health.

To date, she has co-authored more than 10 research papers and two books chapters.

For more information, go to https://eatconference.com/ or visit Facebook page ‘EATBorneoConference’.

The Borneo Post is the official media partner for ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’.