DAP repeats call to not dissolve assemblies in Pakatan-held states

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): Pakatan Harapan state governments should not dissolve their respective assemblies this year, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament for the 15th general election earlier today.

PH is the federal Opposition coalition but governs Selangor, Penang and Negri Sembilan. Loke suggested the three state governments will continue to focus on preparations for the annual monsoon floods, abiding by the decision by the pact’s presidential council reached in March.

But the DAP will be prepared to face elections at the federal level, he stressed.

“We have repeatedly made our position clear that it’s not appropriate to hold a general election in the next few months given there is risk of floods hitting the country, but the DAP still respects the decision (to dissolve Parliament) that was made according to the Federal Constitution,” Loke, the MP for Seremban and a former minister, said in a statement.

“Therefore, the entire DAP machinery will be activated immediately to face the 15th general election. The central executive committee will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow night to discuss our preparation to face the elections,” he added.

“DAP will also continue to uphold the decision by the PH presidential council to not dissolve the state assemblies in Penang, Selangor, and Negri Sembilan so that each state could focus on their preparations in the face of natural disasters.”

Ismail Sabri dissolved Parliament this afternoon to pave the way for an early GE15 that must be held 60 days from now, ignoring appeals from the Opposition and lawmakers from within his own party not to hold the poll until next year as the country prepares to face the annual monsoon floods.

The announcement, while expected, still came as a surprise, given that his administration had just tabled next year’s record federal Budget last Friday.

But as he announced the dissolution of Parliament on live television, Ismail Sabri suggested voters elect Barisan Nasional into power if they wish to see the RM372 billion Budget, the biggest to date, go through.

Political analysts believe Umno has been pushing for an early election as it looks to ride on the momentum built since earlier this year, and also to avoid going into the polls when conditions become increasingly unfavourable as more voters grow frustrated with the state of the economy. — Malay Mail