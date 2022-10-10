Dewan Rakyat session cancelled due to dissolution of Parliament, says Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The Dewan Rakyat sitting for the Third Meeting, Fifth Term of the 14th Parliament that was scheduled for 32 days will now be cancelled due to the dissolution of Parliament by the Prime Minister today said Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

All related activities, sessions and meeting scheduled earlier will also be cancelled.

“I have today (October 10), received the proclamation of the dissolution of Parliament that was signed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in accordance with Article 55 (4) of the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

“The process of holding the 15th General Election will now come under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission (EC),” he said in a statement today.

The dates for nomination, early voting, and polling, as well as other matters related to GE15, will be decided by the Election Commission (EC).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had today announced the dissolution of Parliament in a special announcement at Perdana Putra, putting an end to rumours and speculation that had grown stronger since the end of September.

Ismail Sabri said he had obtained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament during an audience at Istana Negara on Sunday.

The prime minister said with the dissolution of Parliament, the mandate to elect a stable, strong and respectable government will be handed back to the people.

The third meeting of the 14th Parliament which started on October 3, had been in session for five days, including the tabling of the Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz on Friday. — Bernama