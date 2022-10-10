Distraught man saved by firefighters from causing self-harm

KUCHING (Oct 10): Firefighters succeeded in persuading a distraught man from causing self-harm at a premises in Jalan Song Thian Cheok here Sunday night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said its operation centre was notified of the incident at 11.16pm.

“A team from the Padungan fire station was rushed to the scene and managed to persuade the 21-year-old man from harming himself,” it said.

The man was later handed over to police for further action, added Bomba.

Meanwhile, those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-7956 8145/8144 or email to sam@befrienders.org.my.

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching at 082-242800 or email to sam@befrienderskch.org.my .

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to those who suffer from depression and have suicidal intentions.