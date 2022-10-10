Dow lost 630 points before weekend

Fundamental outlook

THE US ISM manufacturing index gained 50.9 in September and remained resilient. The reading remained above the 50 benchmark, indicating growth.

US payrolls rose 263,000 in September and stayed strong, beating consensus’ expectations. Unemployment rate declined to 3.5 per cent. The Dow fell after the release of the data. It lost 630 points at closing on Friday.

OPEC+ said it will cut production by two million barrels per day to shore up volume prices. Crude prices have fallen from US$120 to US$80 per barrel since June as the dollar gained strength. Last week, WTI Crude prices have recovered and reached US$90 per barrel on Friday. The Russia-Ukraine war crisis continues to pose a danger to the shortage of energy supply as Russia terminated supplies to European countries.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen showed resilience and stayed supported at 143.50. We forecast the trend will be capped at 146 and likely to be intervened again by the Bank of Japan if this resistance is breached. The overall range is expected to be contained from 143.50 to 146 but abandon your short-term view if the trend reaches above 146.

Euro/US dollar stayed at 1.00 before declining again last week. We foresee the bears might dive to re-test 0.96 support if the dollar strengthens further this week. The overall range is target at 0.96 to 0.985 but it is prone to weaken further.

British pound/US dollar showed resistance at 1.15 and turned down again last week. We reckoned the trend will be bearish and might test the support at 1.08. Breaking beneath this support will likely lead to 1.055 if the pound wanes again. We have not seen any bargain-hunting activities so far in the pound market as the dollar is still strong against European currencies.

WTI Crude prices surpassed US$90 per barrel resistance and closed at US$93.50 per barrel on Friday. The bulls might drive higher into the US$100 to US$105 per barrel territory, driven by rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war. The downside support is identified at US$88 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives climbed last week as interest returned to the market. December 2022 futures contract settled at RM3,841 per metric tonne on Friday. The trend will remain bullish and re-try RM4,000 per metric tonne. Downside support is identified at RM3,650 per metric tonne in case of a drawdown. Market sentiment is prone to bullishness as the edible oil market recovers.

Gold prices topped US$1,730 per ounce and fell to US$1,694 per ounce before the weekend. We predict the trend will likely be bearish and likely to test US$1,660 per ounce again. Topside resistance lies at US$1,720 per ounce in case of a technical recovery.

The overall trend of precious metals will be weak this week as we perceive the dollar will stay strong from the firm payroll data released last Friday.

Silver prices topped off US$21 per ounce and fell last week. We target the trend will likely wane and re-test US$19 per ounce this week. The overall range is expected to be contained from US$19 to US$21 region amid whipsaw movements. Watch for the gold market as the lead factor for silver prices.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.