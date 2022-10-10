Dr Sim: Parliament dissolution gives S’wakians chance to fight for what’s rightfully theirs

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sarawakians finally have a chance to fight for what is rightfully theirs following the dissolution of Parliament today, says Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said with ongoing global uncertainties, Malaysia needed a strong and stable government.

“Not three prime ministers in five years. Enough of the daily politics, division and hatred.

“Sarawakians finally have a chance after 59 years to fight for what is ours under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) including our health, education autonomy, one-third member of Parliament seats for Sabah and Sarawak, and bigger share of our rightful financial allocations,” he said.

Dr Sim said this in a statement which was issued soon after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament was dissolved to pave way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

With GE15 to be held within 60 days, Dr Sim, who is SUPP president, said this is an opportunity for Sarawakians to come together in unity to send a strong team of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs to the next Parliament.

Ismail Sabri, in his special address said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had approved his request to dissolve Parliament today in line with Article 40(2)(b) and Article 55(2) of the Federal Constitution.

He stressed that the decision to dissolve Parliament was to return the mandate to the people in view of political instability in the country after three different administrations in the span of two and a half years.

He also said that the nomination and polling dates will be decided by the Election Commission.