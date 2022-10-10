Early poll will destabilise country and scare away investors, Anwar warns BN

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned Barisan Nasional (BN) that pushing for an early poll would destabilise the country’s political situation and scare away foreign investors.

According to the online news portal The Vibes, Anwar said that BN’s obsession with an early election is unhealthy, and it has forgotten about its “political stability” branding that has attracted investors to allow them to operate with an assurance of return.

“BN has been dwelling on it for the past months. Why can’t they just focus on governance for once? They should ensure that we emerge from the pandemic on a better footing.

“Instead, we are dumbstruck with no clear policies to resolve problems,” said the Opposition Leader at a fundraising dinner held in Penang yesterday.

He also pointed out that it is the first time for a sitting Cabinet to rebel against the prime minister over the timing of the general election, referring to 12 ministers who sent a letter to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong seeking his support for GE15 to be held next year.

Anwar’s ally, Parti Amanah Negara President Mohamad Sabu, told the audience that Umno wanted an early poll during the monsoon seasons to ensure a low voter turnout so they can win easily.

“We will save costs as we can swim to our voting centres,” he joked.

“While Umno will be using government machinery to ensure only its supporters will be ferried to voting centres,” said the Kota Raja MP.

Malaysia is not due for an election until September 2023 but Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has been pressured by factions in his party to hold an early poll.

He sought an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday and rumored said that he was seeking the King’s consent to dissolute the parliament this week. – Malay Mail