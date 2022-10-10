Election Commission to hold special meeting to determine GE15 dates

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 10): The Election Commission (EC) will hold a special meeting to discuss and determine the important dates for the 15th General Election (GE15) following the dissolution of the 14th Parliament.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said in a statement that the special meeting would also take into consideration the implementation of the Bugaya by-election in Sabah.

Following the announcement on the dissolution of Parliament by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Ikmalrudin said the application for domestic and foreign postal votes for GE15 is open immediately.

“The closing date (for postal votes) will be announced later after the EC has met to determine the election dates,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, in a special address, announced the dissolution of the 14th Parliament effective today. The dissolution received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Ikmalrudin said Category 1A postal vote applicants, namely general election staff, EC members or officers, police, army personnel as well as members of the media, must apply for postal votes manually by completing Form 1A which can be downloaded from the EC website at https://www.spr.gov.my.

The form must be submitted to the Returning Officer’s office at each polling division, where the office address and information of the Returning Officer can be found on the official portal, he said.

For Category 1B, namely Malaysians living abroad, and Category 1C, comprising agencies or organisations, applications must be submitted online via https://myspr.spr.gov.my/login. — Bernama