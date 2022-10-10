Fadillah: GPS to field some new faces in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 10): There will be new faces in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parliamentary candidate line-up for the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), said parliamentary whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

However, the Petra Jaya MP said he would not be able to go into the detail as only Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman, was able to confirm.

“Our culture in GPS, we will hand it over to the Premier who is also GPS chairman to determine the candidate line-up for GPS representatives in the upcoming general election.

“I was informed that some have already volunteered not to contest, which means there will be new faces. But I’m not sure how many (the new candidates),” he told reporters when asked on GPS new candidates during a community programme in Petra Jaya on Monday.

Fadilah, who is also Senior Works Minister, also said that GPS was ready for the election at any time it is called.

“The most important thing is that the GPS has been ready since our last state election.

“Everything is ready and our machinery has been given instructions to be prepared. Whether the election will be this year or next year, we are ready.”