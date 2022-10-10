GE15: Barisan’s seat distribution formula will be maintained, says MCA president

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that the seat distribution formula introduced by the Alliance Party coalition and then its evolution Barisan Nasional (BN) will be continued for the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

He attributed the success of the formula to its promotion of diversity when asked to comment on rumours regarding MCA being asked to make way in certain constituencies while at the MCA convention in Seremban.

“Our philosophy has always been to promote diversity where we (the different races of Malaysia) help each other. Can you tell me if there is a seat where the Indians make up more than 51 per cent of the voters?

“BN has a unique philosophy whereby it is owned by all the races and we support one another. This is not a marriage of convenience,” he was quoted as saying by English daily The Star.

Barisan leadership will discuss the issue and finalise it, he added.

“We in BN are like brothers and have gone through a long process as we have always been mature and rational in our discussions.

“We already have a formula which has worked very well as what is most important is that decisions are made collectively,” he said.

He added that similar to the Melaka and Johor state elections, MCA will be fielding new faces for GE15 due to its belief in the importance of succession planning.

“This is also due to the Undi18 factor where more young voters will be able to exercise their constitutional rights,” he was quoted as saying, referring to the implementation of a constitutional amendment that lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18 years old adding 5.8 million new voters to the pool of voters.

Last month, national news agency Bernama reported Wee expressing his party’s interest in contesting all Parliamentary seats contested by Gerakan in Penang in GE15.

He said that the constituencies left by Gerakan, which is no longer with BN, have many Chinese voters and that it was only logical for MCA to take over. – Malay Mail