GE15: PBDS may contest in more than 4 seats, says president

KUCHING (Oct 1)): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) may contest in more than four seats in the coming 15th general election (GE15), said its president Bobby William.

However, he said this is subject to their negotiations with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

“For now, we have decided to contest in four seats, with the latest addition being Baram.

“Both PSB and PBK have agreed that we will contest the four seats. That is what our memorandum of understanding (MoU), which we signed in Sibu recently, is all about.

“But we may contest in a few more seats which PSB and PBK do not favour, especially the Dayak majority seats,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Bobby said as of now, PBDS would go for Sibuti, Julau , Baram and Kapit.

Bobby himself would contest in Sibuti, while Robert Saweng would be fielded in Kapit, Susan George would stand in Julau and Sawing Kedit would be fielded at Baram.

Robert and Susan are PBDS youth and women chief respectively while Sawing Kedit is PBDS vice-president and PBDS Baram chairman.

Sawing, 57, is a retired headmaster from Rh. Mering Egang, Sg. Biar Bakong Beluru Baram.

Meanwhile, Bobby said PBDS is not eyeing any Bidayuh seat, including Puncak Borneo, adding that the party would leave to PSB or PBK to contest the seats.

In the last parliamentary election, PBDS only contested in Sri Aman through its then-president, the late Cobbold John Lusoi.