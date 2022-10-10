Gedong to have own district council, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Oct 10): The Sarawak government has approved for a district council to be set up in Gedong in line with efforts to develop the district, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the establishment of the Gedong district council was approved by the State Cabinet three weeks ago.

“The new Gedong district council will appoint their own councilors who will continue to help in the development that we are planning for Gedong.

“We will start developing a new area in across the river in Gedong and then from Hulu Gedong to Simunjan, Samarahan, Sebuyau, Lingga and the coastal areas,” he said closing the Gedong district-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Dewan Patinggi Ali in Gedong today.

He pointed out that new development around these areas would no doubt take time to take off but nevertheless, every accomplishment requires action.

“As the saying goes, ‘a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” he remarked.

He also called on the local community to play their role in contributing towards the development of Gedong and its surrounding areas.

“We are thankful that we have a mutual tolerance and understanding among the multi-racial and multi-religion societies in Sarawak who can work together to develop the state.

“We hope that with this and the united spirit of the people, we will be bring blessings to Gedong district and other areas of Sarawak,” said Abang Johari.

Also present were Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who is also Batang Sadong MP; Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris; former Gedong assemblyman Datuk Naroden Majais; and Samarahan Resident Datuk Brahim Lumpu.