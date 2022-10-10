GRS ready to face 15th General Election – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is all geared up to face the parliamentary elections and will convene a meeting as soon as possible to finalise seats allocation among its component parties.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said all GRS component parties are united in facing the 15th General Election and have already reached several agreements including using a common symbol.

Hajiji said the GRS election machinery at the state and parliamentary levels are ready to be reactivated and all component parties have also made their respective preparations in the true GRS spirit.

As for the Sabah State Assembly, Hajiji who is GRS chairman reiterated that the current GRS-BN State Government still has three years to serve its term, therefore, a dissolution would not be necessary.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced the dissolution of Parliament on Monday to pave the way for the 15th General Election.

He also said that all states except for Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor are advised to also dissolve their state assembly so that their state elections could be held simultaneously with the 15th General Election.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has instructed all local authorities and disaster relief committees to go to the ground to handle and assess damages caused by floods that have inundated several parts of Kota Kinabalu and outskirts on Sunday.

He has directed all district Disaster Management Committees to be on full alert to brace for inclement weather that will possibly cause more floods and cautioned the people to be extra careful.