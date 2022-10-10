JKR: Avoid collapsed stretch at Kepajil/Beraya Bakam Road until remedial works completed

MIRI (Oct 10): Motorists are advised to avoid a stretch at Kepajil/Beraya Bakam Road that collapsed after a heavy rain yesterday pending the completion of the remedial works.

The Public Works Department (JKR) Miri divisional engineer Stephen Ung said the department has discussed with the contractor to remove the loosened earth before constructing a temporary road diversion.

“We target to complete it in one-week time if the weather permits due to the massive amount of earthwork removal and filling involved.

“We are advising motorists to avoid using this stretch pending completion of the remedial works during the coming week and every effort is made to expedite the work and open the road for convenience of road users, if the weather permits,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Ung said road barriers and barricades have been put up to prevent any vehicles from going near the road failure site.

Meanwhile, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, when contacted, said the Subis District Disaster Centre has received the report and the follow-up action is to instruct JKR to carry out repair work on the 80-metre-long rubble immediately.

Following the collapse, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) had also deployed a team from Miri Central fire station to monitor the situation.

Bomba Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said barriers have also been installed at the affected area along the coastal road by the department personnel Sunday night.

No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.