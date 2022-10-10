Khairy open to contest in any parliamentary seat in GE15

KOTA BHARU (Oct 10): Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said he is ready to be fielded in any Parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said many local leaders have offered their Parliamentary seats to him, but it is up to Umno’s top leadership to determine his position.

“I am a party man, even though many local leaders have offered their seats to me. I am open to standing in any constituency in Negeri Sembilan or the Klang Valley.

“So far, the seat for me has not been decided,” he told reporters after a handover ceremony of the Flood Prevention Project at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II), here today.

In GE14, Khairy (BN) won the Rembau Parliamentary seat by defeating his challengers from PAS and PKR after garnering 36,096 votes. – Bernama

— BERNAMA

