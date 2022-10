MetMalaysia issues warning of heavy rain, strong winds in Sarawak, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Sarawak, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu until 9pm today.

MetMalaysia said in a statement that in in Sarawak, the areas involved are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman (Sri Aman), Betong (Betong), Sarikei (Pakan and Julau), Sibu (Sibu), Kapit (Belaga), Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang (Limbang).

In Kedah, the affected areas will be Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap; in Kelantan, the areas involved are Jeli, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai; while in Terengganu it involves Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman. — Bernama