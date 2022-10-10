KUCHING (Oct 10): Cahya Mata Sarawak (Cahya Mata) is focused on becoming a growing multi-national corporation following the launch of its new brand which includes a new identity and logo, says Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Abdul Taib.

The group managing director said the launch reflected on the ongoing transformation of Cahya Mata as the company expands its presence globally.

“Over the last year, we have also geared up our management team and our operations to bring our company to new heights.

“We have strengthened accountability and integrity at all levels of the Board and senior management to build a stronger culture of governance across the group,” he said at Cahya Mata’s Media High-Tea session here yesterday.

Cahya Mata’s new logo was unveiled in several local newspapers on Saturday including The Borneo Post.

Designed in a three-dimensional chrome set on a bold black base, the logo represents the company’s drive to constantly innovate, contribute to environmental betterment and continuous improvement in governance.

Sulaiman in his speech also said that the media served as one of Cahya Mata’s stakeholders.

“We value your relationship, feedback and guidance from time to time as we also have operations that directly serve the public.

“Our team is on hand to address any issues or complaints that may arise from our communities that we serve,” he said.

He thanked the media for their support in the past and hoped that this professional working relationship will continue for years to come.

“With your support, I am confident that we will realise our vision of becoming a growing multi-national corporation and make Cahya Mata a strong group that we will all be proud of,” said Sulaiman.

Among those present were Cahya Mata chief operating officer Shaun Mok, chief of staff Mastura Mansor, chief strategic communications officer Kanesan Veluppillai, acting chief financial officer Mukhnizam Mahmud, chief information officer Karl Vick, chief technical officer Siraj Razak, and group corporate communications manager Dennis Harun Wong.