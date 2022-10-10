Parliament dissolved to pave way for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 10): The 14th Parliament has been dissolved today to make way for the impending 15th General Election (GE15).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the Parliament in a special announcement at Perdana Putra at 3 pm today, hence putting an end to the rumours and speculations that had grown stronger since the end of September.

Ismail Sabri said he had obtained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to dissolve the Parliament during an audience at Istana Negara yesterday.

The special announcement was streamed live on national television and his official Facebook page.

“With this announcement, the mandate will be returned to the people. The people’s mandate is a powerful antidote to manifest political stability and to form a strong, stable and respected government after GE15.

“The announcement of the Parliament dissolution was made to put a stop to all the voices questioning the legitimacy of the alleged backdoor government,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also hoped that the people would use their power to elect a government capable of continuing the implementation of Budget 2023, maintaining political stability, reviving and strengthening the economy as well as maintaining harmony and unity of the multi-religious and multi-racial Malaysian Family.

With the dissolution of the 14th Parliament, Prime Minister also advised all heads of state governments to seek the consent of the rulers and governors to dissolve their respective state assemblies so that the state elections can be held simultaneously with the GE15.

The five-year mandate of the current government will expire in July 2023, and according to Article 55 (4) of the Federal Constitution, the GE15 must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the Parliament. – Bernama

