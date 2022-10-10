Parliament to be dissolved? PM to give special address at 3pm today

KUCHING (Oct 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to deliver a special address to the nation at 3pm today amid speculation that the Parliament will be dissolved.

The live broadcast was announced in a post on the prime minister’s official Facebook page this afternoon.

It is not known what the prime minister will announce in the live broadcast, which will also be aired through Facebook.

Speculations have been rife that Parliament will be dissolved after the 2023 budget was tabled last Friday.

Several media outlets reported yesterday evening, citing unnamed sources, that Ismail Sabri will be making a special announcement today.

Earlier yesterday, rumours surfaced, which were subsequently picked up by some media, that the prime minister was granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara, immediately after the national Maulidur Rasul celebration at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here, where he received His Majesty’s consent to dissolve Parliament.

Umno is expected to call a special supreme council meeting this evening, after the party’s political bureau meeting.