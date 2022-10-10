Premier: Sarawak remains a model society signifying unity amidst diversity

MIRI (Oct 10): Sarawak would remain a model society that upholds the principles of respect and cooperation meant to preserve unity and harmony among its diverse communities.

In highlighting this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg believes that people need each other towards build better lives for themselves.

“I’m grateful that in today’s global and digital era, Sarawak can be said to be the only state that practices ‘Ta’ayush’ – the concept that derived from the ‘Charter of Medina’ advocating people to live together without prejudice and suspicion, especially in matters of faith.

“While celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad P.B.U.H., we have to multiply our efforts so that that our determination towards progress can be achieved and all problems can be solved,” he said in his address for the state-level Maulidur Rasul 2022 celebration at Miri Stadium yesterday, where his text-of-speech was delivered by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan.

On the Maulidur Rasul celebration, Abang Johari regarded this year’s national theme ‘Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) being ‘very significant’, reflecting the pluralistic society of Malaysia.

On another subject, the Premier expressed hope for the knowledge-excellence culture would always be upheld in the Muslim generation of today.

“In the golden age of Islamic civilisation, the Muslim culture and way of life were based on knowledge.

“During that time, many Muslim scholars were not only experts in ‘usuluddin’ (field of knowledge that deals with Islamic faith and also the divine), ‘syariat’ (laws) and ‘tasawuf (field in Islam linked with ethical and spiritual ideals) knowledge, but were also the pioneers in many other areas such as physics, mathematics, philosophy, socio-culture and politics.

“Such brilliant spirit must be present in Muslims today. We are grateful that many Sarawakian Muslims have taken the steps towards becoming knowledgeable citizens and every year, our young Muslims are involved in many programmes at national and even international levels.”

More than 8,000 participants representing 142 contingents took part in the Maulidur Rasul procession here yesterday, where Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib were the guests-of-honour.

Also present were Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.