Reduced deficit size to 5.5 pct feasible — Analysts

KUCHING: With fiscal deficit expected to drop to 5.5 per cent of Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP), analysts opined that this is feasible on the back of a sustained economic growth.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) recapped that the government aims to improve fiscal space and bring down the size of fiscal deficits from -6.4 per cent of GDP in 2021 to -4.4 per cent of GDP in the next three years, from 2023 to 2025.

“It remains committed to bring down the deficit towards the targeted -3.5 per cent of GDP as outlined in the 12MP,” MIDF Research said.

The research arm noted that for 2023, fiscal deficit is expected to drop to -5.5 per cent of GDP, where this will be achieved via sustained economic growth as well as keeping fiscal deficit relatively unchanged at RM99.1 billion, compared to RM99.4 billion in 2022e.

“Based on the government finance estimate for next year, although there will be reduced allocation for operating expenditures (-4.3 per cent) and smaller Covid-19 Fund (-82.6 per cent), the size of overall deficit would be little changed because 2023 fiscal revenue is estimated to be -4.4 per cent lower than this year.

“We opine that the reduced deficit size to -5.5 per cent of 2023 GDP is feasible on the back of sustained economic growth.

“Furthermore, the improved fiscal space will provide flexibility for the government to offer fiscal stimulus should the country faces another crisis amid fears of potential global slowdown next year.”

Given the continued deficit, MIDF Research expected the net increase in government’s borrowing next year will be around RM99 billion.

“Although the risk to government finance from external vulnerabilities is lower given the smaller portion of external debts (less than five per cent of total government debts), a larger amount of OE will be allocated for debt servicing.

“The size of debt services charges, which will reach RM46.1 billion, is going to reach 16.9 per cent of total OE next year.

“This takes away the ability of the government to spend and therefore support the economy because larger allocation is needed to services growing debts.

“There is possibility that the service charges will continue to grow as the government is also affected by the broad rise in borrowing costs.”

Nevertheless, the research arm expected the ratio of federal government debts to GDP will drop to below 60 per cent in 2023 on the back of sustained GDP growth.