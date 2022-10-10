Riot: Devt aplenty in Serian despite being ‘youngest’ division in Sarawak

SERIAN (Oct 10): A lot of development has taken place in Serian even though it is the ‘youngest’ of the 12 administrative divisions in Sarawak, said Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

The Serian MP said the stunning administrative complex and the upcoming conference centre are the new landmarks in Serian while new commercial centres have also been built by the private sector.

Serian was gazetted as Sarawak’s 12th administrative division in November 2015, seven months after then chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem announced its elevation to a divisional status on April 11, 2015.

“As the Member of Parliament, and on behalf of three state assemblymen under Serian constituency, we would like to thank the civil servants here from top to bottom level who have worked together with us to make Serian what it is today,” he said at the closing of Serian Danu Festival 2022 at the Taman Danu last night (Oct 9).

Riot also credited Serian’s transformation to the support and sacrifices by the people in the division for the implementation of development programmes.

“Serian is the youngest of all the divisions. We are only just more than six years old, not yet seven (as of Oct 2022). Yet, despite this, there have been a lot development been implemented in Serian,” he added.

On the Serian Danu Festival 2022, he said this event is one of the success stories in Serian, attracting visitors and stimulating local economy.

He said based on feedback, je was told the Festival was successfully held attracting some 5,000 visitors every night since its opening on Sept 30 till Oct 9.

“I would like to commend the good work made the organisers led by the Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yanjah,” he said.

Riot and wife Datin Sri Mincha Kayen Lengeng later witnessed the finale of the Miss Tourism Danu Serian pageant, which was the highlight of the Festival.

Various activities were held from Sept 30 to Oct 9 including water sports, e-sports, bike show, karaoke competition, nightly performances by recording artistes and lucky draws.

Also present at the event were Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada and a political secretary to the premier Damien Rejek.