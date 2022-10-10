RM6.3 billion recycled from unused allocation – Masiung

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10):The national 2023 budget allocation of RM6.3 billion for Sabah will only be something that is on paper if Putrajaya’s bureaucratic practices continue, said Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah.

Masiung is also of the opinion that the practice of distributing the allocation at the end of the year should be reviewed.

“When the allocation is distributed at the end of the year, it is impossible to spend all of it. For example this year, Sabah only managed to spend 38 per cent of the RM5.1 billion allocated to it and a large part of it has to be brought forward. The 2023 allocation of RM6.3 billion is only on paper and recycled from this year’s unused allocation,” he claimed.

The Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) chairman is worried that next year’s Sabah development allocation will also be recycled in 2024 and so on because Putrajaya does not listen to Sabah’s views.

Masiung pointed out that as in previous years, the Finance Ministry channeled its allocation to Sabah between September and October and because of the short period of time, the ministries as well as departments did not have time to prepare detailed tender documentation.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Kinabatangan coordinating chairman said that the process of appointing consultants and project design will take between three to five months.

“If Putrajaya is really sincere in developing Sabah, the Finance Ministry should channel the allocation as early as February or March so that the preparation of project documentation can be completed and the implementation process can commence,” he added.

According to him, the development design process, especially the roads, will take time because of Sabah’s size.

Masiung hopes that with the Malaysian Family aspiration concept, Putrajaya will listen to the views of Sabah leaders.