Sabah shot put athlete determined to break Sukma’s record

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): Earl Isaac Mitzler Fredolin who broke the M15 (under 15) shot put event at the 2022 Malaysian School Sports Council (MSSM) championship has now set his sights on breaking the Malaysian Games (Sukma) record.

To achieve this, the 14-year-old athlete said he would work and train hard until his target is achieved.

“Yes, I aim to win or break the record in a bigger tournament one day…I want to make the people of Sabah proud of me and Malaysians proud when I represent the country,” he said when met by Bernama at his home in Kampung Salut, Sepanggar.

At the 2022 MSSM Championships late last month, Earl Isaac’s golden throw of 18.26m erased the old tournament record of 16.90m set by Sarawakian Jonah Chan Anak Rigan in 2018.

Commenting on the success, Earl Isaac said he had expected to be crowned champion as he had broken the meet’s record in his first throw in the L15 shot put event.

“This is my second success this year…I’m definitely very happy and I hope to continue to be consistent to win another tournament.

“In September, I was also crowned Sportsman at the 54th Sabah Sports School Council Championship after successfully breaking the games record with a throw of 17.22m,” he said.

Currently studying at Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Sabah here, he said the encouragement of friends, parents and guidance given were key to his success.

“My father Fredolin Toluod, 38, and mother Donna Cynthia Suliah, 38, are the pillars behind my success…they are the reason I will continue to train until I achieve success.

“Although there have been some successes, I am still not satisfied…I want to qualify on merit and win at other bigger sports events. Therefore, I must continue to train until I can make better throws,” he said.

Earl Isaac also said that in addition to shot put, he will try to train for the discus next year as suggested by his coach.

Meanwhile, Fredolin said he began noticing his son’s talent when he was nine years old and used his experience in the sport which included representing the district, to train his son.

“I then started training him at home before he finally chose to take up the sport at school. Thanks to all the training, my son was declared a sportsman when he broke the championship record at the 2020 MSSS (Sabah School Sports Council) championship in Lahad Datu.

“At that time Earl Isaac had broken the 12-year-old boy’s shot put record with a new throw of 14.25 metres erasing the 2017 record by Muhammad Fitri A Aco who threw 13.74 metres,” he said.

Fredolin also hoped that his eldest son continues to train well without neglecting his studies.

He also hoped that Earl Isaac could achieve his goal of participating in larger tournaments that would make his family and Sabahans proud.-Bernama