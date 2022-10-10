SAPP still eyeing six parliamentary seats

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 10): Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) has reiterated its wish to contest in six parliamentary seats in the 15th general election.

They are Kota Kinabalu, Sepanggar, Papar, Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Tawau.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, however, said SAPP will respect the views and position of other Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) parties in arriving at a final seat allocation by the coalition.

He also said in a statement on Sunday that the SAPP headquarters has instructed its Constituency Liaison Committees to immediately activate the operation rooms at the six constituencies concerned.

In the event that the constituencies not being allocated to SAPP to contest, the same operation rooms will then be used to campaign for candidates from other GRS parties.

Yong also said SAPP is fully prepared for the general election because the re-energising of party branches and Constituency Liaison Committees has already been completed in August in time for the party congress on September 3.

Prior to the Congress, he said more than 1,000 youths aged 17 to 20 have been trained through the Sunrise programme, on the party’s struggle and campaign.

Yong said all SAPP branches in other constituencies will campaign for candidates from other GRS parties.

“The dissolution of Parliament has removed the uncertainties that have been distracting the work of government and causing hesitation in the economic sector such as investment decisions by investors,” he said.