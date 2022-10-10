Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases drop to 442 cases in Epid Week 40

KUCHING (Oct 10): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases showed a decline in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 40 with 442 cases compared to the 516 cases in the previous week, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It added most of the cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms, with 13 cases in either Category 3, 4 or 5.

Sarawak also recorded one Covid-19 fatality in Miri.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 316,120 cases.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 160 cases followed by Miri (72), Sibu (67), Bintulu (31), Sarikei (15), Samarahan (14) and Bau (10) while the rests of the districts in Sarawak recorded single-digit cases.