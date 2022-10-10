SBR 2022 kicks off with sape performance, tattoo art demo

SIBU (Oct 10): Simfoni Batang Rajang (SBR) 2022 kicked off Saturday night with two main events – a sape music performance and tattoo art demonstration.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, who officiated at the opening ceremony, said the sape, which is synonymous with the Orang Ulu people, is now a musical instrument that has received international attention.

“In Sarawak, the sape is played by various ethnicities and in this event we will feature performances by two of our international artists, Mathew Ngau and Jerry Kamit,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tattoo workshop serves to provide a platform for tattoo artists and enthusiasts to exchange ideas and discuss insights on tattoos and its taboos, he added.

Sempurai thanked Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and the ministry for entrusting SRDC to organise the event.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved and the organising committee led by councillor Kong Chek King,” he added.