Tax reduction to benefit both hoteliers, handicrafts SMEs, says Rubiah

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 10): The announcement on special tax deduction for hotels that buy local handicraft products with a purchase cost of up to RM500,000 in the just-tabled Budget 2023 will bring benefits to local handicraft entrepreneurs.

Malaysian Handicrafts Board of Directors chairperson Datuk Rubiah Wang, who is Kota Samarahan MP, said this move is mutually beneficial for tour operators as well as also local entrepreneurs and artisans.

“Currently there are more than 8,600 registered craft entrepreneurs and we can see the government’s commitment to support the arts and craft industry as well as the tourism sector which have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she told the reporters after officiating at the Kota Samarahan Maulidur Rasul 2022 celebration at the civic centre here yesterday.

Rubiah disclosed that sales of handicrafts had plummeted from around RM500 million a year before the Covid-19 pandemic to only more than RM100,000 million in 2021.

“This year there has been a slight increase. We are aiming for this year’s sales to reach RM200 million, whereby we have reached a total sales of RM189 million as of July this year,” she said, adding that more promotional works are to be carried out to reach this target.

Meanwhile, on the Maulidur Rasul celebration, Rubiah called for the community to uphold its unity and tolerance practice.

“For that reason, any attitude of provocation and culture of mocking or degrading the reputation of those who are not in line should be avoided. It is important to emulate the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings of respecting others.

A total of 1,750 participants representing 52 contingents from state and federal government departments and agencies were involved in the Maulidur Rasul parade.