110 train passengers rescued after landslide in Papar

PAPAR (Oct 11): One hundred and ten train passengers who were stranded following a landslide at Dambai tunnel here on Monday, have been rescued.

Papar police chief Deputy superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said all the passengers were brought back to the district police headquarters by rescue teams for health examination.

“Most of the stranded passengers were residents in Papar and Beaufort.

“All the passengers were in good health and we helped to send them back to their homes while some were picked up by family members by 10pm on Monday,” he said on Tuesday.

Kamaruddin said efforts to clear debris on the railway track is underway and is being carried out by the Sabah Railway Department, the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Malaysian Civil Defense Force and Papar District Council.

He added that the train carriage had also been towed back to the Kawang Railway Station.

The train was on its way to Papar from Kota Kinabalu when the landslide occurred around 6.30pm, about seven kilometers from Papar town.

The incident affected the 5am, 7am and 11am train schedules from Beaufort to Sembulan.