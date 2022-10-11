7 families advised to vacate homes after longhouse in Subis hit by landslide

MIRI (Oct 11): Twenty-six people, including three children from seven households at Rumah Apin in Subis have been advised to vacate their homes after a section of the 21-door longhouse was hit by a landslide yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of personnel from Lopeng fire station was deployed to the scene, located some 97 kilometres from the station to carry out monitoring operation after being notified of the incident by the longhouse headman at 11.49am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the landslide had struck the back portion of the longhouse between the first and seventh unit after a heavy rain.

“The Bomba team monitored around the longhouse and advised the residents of the affected area to seek temporary shelter elsewhere,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Nizam said the team also installed barricades to prevent the residents from entering the affected area.

After ensuring the safety of the area, the team ended their operation at 3.35pm.