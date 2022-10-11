Analysis: GE15 could mean new Budget in the works

KUCHING (Oct 11): Analysts say the dissolution of the Parliament on Monday could mean a fresh new Budget 2023 as it was only tabled last Friday and not yet passed.

The team with Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) said this situation was not unprecedented.

“In 1999, Budget 2000 was tabled on October 29 and Parliament was dissolved on November 11. Subsequent to GE10 (November 29, 1999), a new budget similar to the one presented prior to the dissolution, was tabled again on February 25, 2000.

“A noteworthy point here is of cause, that both versions of Budget 2000 were tabled with the same political parties in power and the same man helming the premiership.”

Anand Pathmakanthan, head of regional equity research at Maybank noted that budgeting is especially difficult ahead of an imminent dissolution of Parliament (which was announced by the PM yesterday, with general elections to be held within 60 days).

“Hence, the record RM372 billion planned expenditure announced in Budget 2023 last Friday was not unexpected, and neither was the associated largesse for key voter blocs such as cash transfers to low-income, salary adjustments/payouts for civil servants and a tax cut for middle-income taxpayers,” he said.

“Thornier issues such as targeted fuel subsidies and carbon tax got brief mentions and no specific timelines, while potential return of GST was not mentioned at all.

“Still, the equity market will breathe a sigh of relief. There were no earnings-sapping corporate charges akin to “Cukai Makmur” per Budget 2022.

“Further, while 2023’s targeted budget deficit of 5.5 per cent is high, medium-term fiscal consolidation is signaled by an unchanged 12th Malaysia Plan 2025 deficit target of 3.5 per cent, and pending Fiscal Responsibility Bill and Medium-Term Revenue Strategy, the latter likely to (re)introduce sustainable tax/revenue enhancing measures such as GST.

“Getting the fiscal house in order, albeit delayed, reduces risks of further ad-hoc corporate levies and interest rate/currency vulnerabilities.”