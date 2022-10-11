Another evacuation centre opens in Subis as more flood victims evacuated

MIRI (Oct 11): Another temporary evacuation centre at Bekenu community hall has been opened as more flood victims were evacuated in Subis district.

Miri/Subis Disaster Management Committee secretariat spokesperson Azuan Kamin said 22 victims from three villages have been moved to the PPS at Bekenu and Sepupok Niah community halls as of 11am today.

Azuan said the PPS at Bekenu community hall was housing the highest number of flood victims at 18, while the PPS at Sepupok Niah community hall had four victims.

“The PPS at Sepupok Niah community hall which opened at 11.30 on Monday (Oct 10) is currently housing four victims from two households comprising a man, two women and a female senior citizen from Kampung Sepupok Niah.

“Meanwhile, the PPS at Bekenu community hall which opened at 7pm on Monday (Oct 10) is currently housing 18 victims from four households comprising five men, four women, six boys, two girls and a male senior citizen Kampung Jangalas and Kampung Dagang in Bekenu,” he said.

Azuan added that the three villages had been hit by flood which started Sunday morning following continuous heavy rain overnight.