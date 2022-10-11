As hopes of PRS membership fade, Jugah considers joining other parties

KUCHING (Oct 11): Lubok Antu incumbent Jugah Muyang has yet to receive approval from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) to re-join its ranks.

With the dissolution of Parliament announced yesterday and the parliamentary election drawing ever nearer, Jugah said he is being realistic.

“Wait and see. In the event I am not in GPS, I have to shift to another party,” he told The Borneo Post today.

A local-based party Jugah may consider would be Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras), which has reportedly invited him to use its logo for the polls.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has also invited Jugah and Sri Aman independent MP Datuk Masir Kujat to join the party if they need a platform to contest.

However, as PBDS has also joined in an election pact with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), where the three local-based parties have pledged not to contest in the same seats, this may not be an option.

This is because PSB has already announced deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, who is Engkilili assemblyman, will stand in Lubok Antu.

Jugah’s application to join PRS has received strong objections from Lubok Antu members who have recommended PRS Engkilili chairman Roy Gingkoi for the seat.

In 2018, Jugah quit PRS prior to the parliamentary election to contest as an independent in Lubok Antu against Barisan Nasional-PRS candidate, the late Robert Pasang Alam, and Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Nicholas Bawin Anggat.

After his win, he joined PKR only to quit during the height of the national leadership crisis in February 2020 to become a Perikatan Nasional-friendly independent MP.

He was later appointed Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairman.

In March this year, Jugah applied to re-join PRS via its Engkilili branch.