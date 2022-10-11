B40 student receives offer to study at UMS

PUTATAN (Oct 11): The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor, presented a letter of offer to one of Malaysian Ministry of Higher Education’s (KPT) Inaugural Family Student Development Program (SULUNG) recipients, recently.

The offer letter was delivered to B40 student, Mursyazliana Bulkia, at her residence in Kampung Lembising here.

Dr Kasim also presented cash assistance of RM1,000 and a basket of food to facilitate initial arrangements for studying at UMS.

Also present were UMS Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Student and Alumni Affairs Prof Associate Dr Raman Noordin, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Research and Innovation Prof Ir Dr Rosalam Sarbatly and UMS principal officers.

The SULUNG program was the brainchild of Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad to help the first person in a family from the B40 group to go to university.

It is giving outstanding B40 students the opportunity to further their studies despite facing financial constraints as well as a motivation for family members and the local community.

Selected students not only get a special entry route to public universities (UA) but are also offered scholarships, monthly allowances, hostels and mentoring until they get a job.

UMS as one of the UA pioneers of the SULUNG program, has offered places to 10 B40 students in the 2022/2023 new student admission session.